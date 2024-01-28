Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 172,193 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 504.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,193 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $89,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.21 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

