Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 169,261 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 169,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,153,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Oshkosh as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.48. 472,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.65. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $113.08. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

