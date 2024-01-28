Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $20,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,077,000 after buying an additional 116,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,600,000 after buying an additional 43,446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,405,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,923,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

CBOE traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.43. 549,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.25. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

