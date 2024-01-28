Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 90 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $4,921,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3,312.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $182.35 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $202.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.