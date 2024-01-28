Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of IQVIA worth $19,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.09. 1,040,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,106. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.07 and its 200 day moving average is $212.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.31.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

