Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,032,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after buying an additional 115,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 16.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 945,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,804,000 after buying an additional 133,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $347,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $161.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.19 and a 1 year high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

