Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 683,012 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Exelixis by 100.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

