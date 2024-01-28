Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,063,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 114.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 761,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,077 shares of company stock worth $1,795,179 in the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Okta

Okta Trading Up 0.3 %

Okta stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.