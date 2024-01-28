Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 65,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,514,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on HQY

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 226.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.