Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 101,581 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after buying an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,156,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $61,761,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,922. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $85.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.96. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.08.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $671,022.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,577 shares of company stock worth $7,752,377 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

