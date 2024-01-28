Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 683,012 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 526,814 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

