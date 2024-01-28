Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,880 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $111.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

