Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 145,813 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145,813 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $105,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $184.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

