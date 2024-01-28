Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 172,245 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 172,245 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Allegion worth $23,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.87. The stock had a trading volume of 510,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,467. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. Allegion’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

