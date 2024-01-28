Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 215,002 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,002 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Vontier worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 20.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE:VNT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 394,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,656. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.