Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 367,447 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 367,447 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.72.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,665,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

