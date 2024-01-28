Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 40,310 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,310 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Western Union worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WU shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of Western Union stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,175. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

