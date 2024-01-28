Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,742 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 121.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 101,466 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $2,160,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $283.43. 929,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,626. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

