Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.39. 2,493,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.28 and a 200 day moving average of $222.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

