Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.98. 1,912,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,218. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.96. The company has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

