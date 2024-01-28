Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Get Lufax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LU

Lufax Trading Down 3.2 %

LU stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.44. 2,816,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,748. Lufax has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 148.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.