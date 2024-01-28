Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT Lowered to $2.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Shares of LAZR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. 5,246,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $10.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

