MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 70.04% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAG. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.38.
MAG Silver Stock Performance
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.8014572 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
