Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Short Interest Up 160.0% in January

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Magna Mining Stock Performance
Shares of MGMNF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 4,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,895. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Magna Mining has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.00.
Magna Mining Company Profile
