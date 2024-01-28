Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Marcus Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.24 million, a P/E ratio of 228.33, a P/E/G ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marcus had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 468.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

