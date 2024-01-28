MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.55.

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE HZO opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HZO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

