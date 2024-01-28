MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $22,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.50. 224,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,466. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.10. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.89.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

