MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 42,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 131,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

MarketWise Stock Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketWise

The stock has a market capitalization of $831.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 25,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $69,197.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,991,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,862.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 98,201 shares of company stock worth $293,258 in the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,285,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 833,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $1,893,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Stories

