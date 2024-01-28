Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $234.64

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.64 ($2.98) and traded as high as GBX 261.60 ($3.32). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 255.90 ($3.25), with a volume of 5,716,740 shares traded.

MKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.49) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 242.86 ($3.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Cheryl Potter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £123,500 ($156,925.03). In other news, insider Cheryl Potter acquired 50,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £123,500 ($156,925.03). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.29), for a total value of £61,346.74 ($77,950.11). Insiders have acquired 50,115 shares of company stock worth $12,379,785 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

