Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Increased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.60. 1,118,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,666. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $243.53.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

