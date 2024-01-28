Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,666. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $243.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.46.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

