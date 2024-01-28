Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,228,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,045,313. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of -104.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.