MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $74.00 at Citigroup

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTZ. Robert W. Baird lowered MasTec from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.92.

MasTec Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 532,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in MasTec by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

