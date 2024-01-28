Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 23,621 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Danaher worth $100,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Danaher by 1,123.4% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 33,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,343 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 43,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day moving average is $231.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $242.23.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

