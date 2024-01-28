Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 160,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,537,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,306 shares in the company, valued at $100,736,613.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $25,041.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,374.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,736,613.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,178 shares of company stock worth $9,469,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,801. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.67. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.93.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

