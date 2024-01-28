Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,098 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after buying an additional 157,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,829,000 after acquiring an additional 146,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Elastic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $125.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

