Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $106.84 Million Investment in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,457,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

