Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,388 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of NV5 Global worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 142,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,755,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in NV5 Global by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 244,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,546,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

NASDAQ NVEE traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $107.54. 26,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $142.10.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,031 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

