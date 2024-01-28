Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 21,808 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.56% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $58,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of BIO opened at $329.05 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.28 and its 200-day moving average is $343.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

