Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.50.

KLAC stock traded down $42.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $599.37. 2,195,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 109.25%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

