Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 21,059 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,059 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $45,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Fithian LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HDB. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

