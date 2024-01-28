Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 21,744 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,744 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.5% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of S&P Global worth $284,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $446.60 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $450.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.36. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

