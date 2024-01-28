Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 32,907 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,491,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 32,907 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 2.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $395,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $251.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.08. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $183.59 and a 52 week high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

