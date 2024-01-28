Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 345,921 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,847,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,921 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 5.03% of Organon & Co. worth $223,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 41.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $30.50.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.