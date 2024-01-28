Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 51,622 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,622 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $53,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $249.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.43.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

