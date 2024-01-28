Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 87,976 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,976 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Ryan Specialty worth $33,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,332,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,079,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 34,778.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,058,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after buying an additional 1,055,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.92 million. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

