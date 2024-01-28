McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2% to flat $6.53-6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.99.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,737,000 after acquiring an additional 101,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,563,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,618,000 after acquiring an additional 152,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $148,700,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

