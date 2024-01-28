McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.50.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

View Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.08. 2,894,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $6,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.