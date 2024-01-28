McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded down $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.26. 4,210,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,609. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

