McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $485.27. 370,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,770. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $494.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $466.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

